SATURDAY, April 25
Ahern, Neil, 75, Herscher, April 21
Cipriani, Eileen, 81, Manteno, April 16
Jankus, James, 88, Manteno, April 21
Gee, Theresa, 93, Manteno, April 23
Giroux, Earl, 71, Bourbonnais, April 18
Graham, Suzanne, 57, Lafayette, Colo., April 13
Howard, Huston “Bill,” 85, Cherry Valley, April 20
Hunter, James, 88, Momence, April 19
Tackett, Mary, 50, Buckingham, April 21
MONDAY, April 27
Gregorie, Theresa, 93, Bourbonnais, April 23
Hansen, Virgil, 94, Clifton, April 22
Hillman, Susan, 71, Kankakee, April 21
Johnson, Dawn, 54, Piper City, April 22
Owen, Sally, 69, Bourbonnais, April 22
Schaumburg, Dorothy, 91, Watseka, April 20
Tallman, Corinne, 90, Kankakee, April 23
Thiesen, Richard, 58, Grant Park, April 25
TUESDAY, April 28
Hudson, Catherine, 58, Titusville, Fla., April 19
Logan, Hazel, 88, Indianapolis, Ind., April 23
WEDNESDAY, April 29
Goodberlet, Gloria, 84, Bradley, April 23
Lockrey, Dorothy, 90, Momence, April 26
THURSDAY, April 30
Mondy, Bertha, 88, Pembroke Township, April 22
