Daily Journal obituaries

SATURDAY, April 25

Ahern, Neil, 75, Herscher, April 21

Cipriani, Eileen, 81, Manteno, April 16

Jankus, James, 88, Manteno, April 21

Gee, Theresa, 93, Manteno, April 23

Giroux, Earl, 71, Bourbonnais, April 18

Graham, Suzanne, 57, Lafayette, Colo., April 13

Howard, Huston “Bill,” 85, Cherry Valley, April 20

Hunter, James, 88, Momence, April 19

Tackett, Mary, 50, Buckingham, April 21

MONDAY, April 27

Gregorie, Theresa, 93, Bourbonnais, April 23

Hansen, Virgil, 94, Clifton, April 22

Hillman, Susan, 71, Kankakee, April 21

Johnson, Dawn, 54, Piper City, April 22

Owen, Sally, 69, Bourbonnais, April 22

Schaumburg, Dorothy, 91, Watseka, April 20

Tallman, Corinne, 90, Kankakee, April 23

Thiesen, Richard, 58, Grant Park, April 25

TUESDAY, April 28

Hudson, Catherine, 58, Titusville, Fla., April 19

Logan, Hazel, 88, Indianapolis, Ind., April 23

WEDNESDAY, April 29

Goodberlet, Gloria, 84, Bradley, April 23

Lockrey, Dorothy, 90, Momence, April 26

THURSDAY, April 30

Mondy, Bertha, 88, Pembroke Township, April 22

