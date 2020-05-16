SATURDAY, May 9
Courville, Lucille, 95, St. Anne, May 4
Donaghue, Margaret, 93, Bonfield, May 4
Engelbrecht, Wallace, 94, Milks Grove Township, May 4
Grant, the Rev. Ulysses Sherman Sr., 60, Pembroke Township, May 2
Hess, Frank “Bud,” 61, Englewood, N.J., May 3
Merry, Eric, 97, Kankakee, May 2
Morrow, George Jr., 94, Kankakee, May 5
Neveu, Ronald, 69, Gilman, May 3
Perry Harlan, Sybil Jane, 75, Lawrenceburg, Tenn., May 2
Slovikoski, Vivian, 91, Kankakee, May 3
Stegle, Frederick Scott, 65, Manteno, May 2
Wascher, Raymond, 82, DuQuoin, May 4
Waters, Betty, 81, Danville, May 6
MONDAY, May 11
Hanlin, Evelyn, 91, Dwight, May 8
Prairie, Helen, 94, Watseka, May 7
Skinner, David, 79, Manteno, May 5
WEDNESDAY, May 13
Fritz, Andrea, 22, Boca Raton, Fla., May 5
Jensen, Arlene, 97, Kankakee, May 9
Kleinert, Bernice, 98, Chebanse, May 10
Lynch, Dominic Jr., 91, Watseka, May 10
Morrical, Gerald, 82, Bourbonnais, May 9
Walsh, Phyllis, 88, Gilman, May 9
THURSDAY, May 14
Alvis, Robert, 76, Momence, May 8
Harding, Marilou, 78, Onarga, May 9
Johnson, Bobby, 61, Kankakee, May 6
Kimbro, Sharon, 76, Cullom, May 7
Smith, Hazel, 90, Chicago, May 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!