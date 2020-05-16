Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS... KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR WILMINGTON AFFECTING GRUNDY...KANKAKEE AND WILL COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...INDIANA... DES PLAINES RIVER NEAR GURNEE AFFECTING LAKE COUNTY DES PLAINES RIVER NEAR DES PLAINES AFFECTING COOK COUNTY DES PLAINES RIVER AT RIVERSIDE AFFECTING COOK COUNTY FOX RIVER AT ALGONQUIN LOCK & DAM TAILWATER AFFECTING KANE AND MCHENRY COUNTIES FOX RIVER AT MONTGOMERY AFFECTING KANE AND KENDALL COUNTIES FOX RIVER AT DAYTON AFFECTING LA SALLE COUNTY KANKAKEE RIVER AT SHELBY AFFECTING LAKE AND NEWTON COUNTIES KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE AFFECTING KANKAKEE COUNTY MAZON RIVER NEAR COAL CITY AFFECTING GRUNDY COUNTY WB DU PAGE RIVER AT WARRENVILLE AFFECTING DU PAGE COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS... DES PLAINES RIVER AT LINCOLNSHIRE AFFECTING LAKE COUNTY DU PAGE RIVER AT SHOREWOOD AFFECTING WILL COUNTY EAST BRANCH DU PAGE RIVER AT BOLINGBROOK AFFECTING DU PAGE AND WILL COUNTIES THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE, OR FROM IL/IN STATE LINE DOWNSTREAM TO CONFLUENCE WITH IROQUOIS RIVER AT AROMA PARK. * UNTIL LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. * AT 745 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 5.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 5.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO RISE NEAR 5.4 FEET BY EARLY SATURDAY. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 5.5 FEET...LOW-LYING AREAS OF ISLAND PARK INUNDATED IN MOMENCE. FLOODING OF EAGLE ISLAND ROAD NEAR SUN RIVER TERRACE. &&