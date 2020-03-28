SATURDAY, March 21
Bernardino, Alex, 56, Cary, March 17
Grimes, Edith, 92, Grant Park, March 13
Hock, George Jr., 61, Bourbonnais, March 16
Stankiewicz, Kathleen, 71, Bradley, March 18
Vinson, Jerry, 88, Bourbonnais, March 18
MONDAY, March 23
Daum, Ruth, 88, Peotone, March 20
Nelson, Eric, 50, Slidell, La., March 18
TUESDAY, March 24
Harms, Marilyn Kay, 68, Ashkum, March 20
Pizano, Manuel, 78, Kankakee, March 22
Rowe, Orrin Jr., 79, Iroquois, March 19
WEDNESDAY, March 25
Liebl, Geraldine “Geri,” 89, Bradley, March 22
THURSDAY, March 26
Jaffe, Kenneth, 86, The Villages, Fla., March 24
