Daily Journal obituaries

SATURDAY, March 21

Bernardino, Alex, 56, Cary, March 17

Grimes, Edith, 92, Grant Park, March 13

Hock, George Jr., 61, Bourbonnais, March 16

Stankiewicz, Kathleen, 71, Bradley, March 18

Vinson, Jerry, 88, Bourbonnais, March 18

MONDAY, March 23

Daum, Ruth, 88, Peotone, March 20

Nelson, Eric, 50, Slidell, La., March 18

TUESDAY, March 24

Harms, Marilyn Kay, 68, Ashkum, March 20

Pizano, Manuel, 78, Kankakee, March 22

Rowe, Orrin Jr., 79, Iroquois, March 19

WEDNESDAY, March 25

Liebl, Geraldine “Geri,” 89, Bradley, March 22

THURSDAY, March 26

Jaffe, Kenneth, 86, The Villages, Fla., March 24

Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.

