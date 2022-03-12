SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Africano, Nicholas, 92, Bourbonnais, March 2

Kibbons, Lauren “Tina,” 63, Port St. Lucie, Fla., Feb. 8

Monical, Ralph, 87, Tolono, Feb. 26

Morrison, Miranda, 26, Manteno, Feb. 28

Ortman, Carolyn, 75, Chebanse, Feb. 27

Pollett, Patricia, 92, Kankakee, Feb. 23

Roberson, Keith, 53, San Pedro, Calif., Feb. 20

Scott, Marcia, 89, Pequot Lakes, Minn., Feb. 22

Segal, Theresa, 56, Lake Villa, March 2

Smith, Justin, 34, Kankakee, March 1

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

Moore, Margaret, 72, Watseka, March 2

Smedley, Rodger, 70,, Bradley, March 4

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Aprile, Phyllis, 89, Kankakee, March 7

Bell, Johnnie Mae, 75, Kankakee, Feb. 27

Brady, Myriam, 95, Watseka, March 7

Douglas, Lola, 87, Limestone, March 2

Guenette, Patricia “Pat,” 82, Kankakee, March 7

Kannapel, Pastor Edmund “Ed” II, 73, July 10, 2021

Kewitz, Rebecca, 34, Hobart, Ind., Feb. 28

Mikkelson, Donald “Don,” 77, Bradley, March 4

Neufeld, Richard Sr., 86, Kankakee, March 7

Riegel, Reuben, 89, Bonfield, March 6

Smith, Billy, 85, Momence, March 5

Taylor, Dorothy, 64, Gilman, March 6

Tucker, Karen, 77, Watseka, March 7

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

Jackson, Samuel, 70, Kankakee, March 1

Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week.