Obituary Recap: March 12, 2022 Mar 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SATURDAY, MARCH 5Africano, Nicholas, 92, Bourbonnais, March 2Kibbons, Lauren “Tina,” 63, Port St. Lucie, Fla., Feb. 8Monical, Ralph, 87, Tolono, Feb. 26Morrison, Miranda, 26, Manteno, Feb. 28Ortman, Carolyn, 75, Chebanse, Feb. 27Pollett, Patricia, 92, Kankakee, Feb. 23Roberson, Keith, 53, San Pedro, Calif., Feb. 20Scott, Marcia, 89, Pequot Lakes, Minn., Feb. 22Segal, Theresa, 56, Lake Villa, March 2Smith, Justin, 34, Kankakee, March 1TUESDAY, MARCH 8Moore, Margaret, 72, Watseka, March 2Smedley, Rodger, 70,, Bradley, March 4WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9 Aprile, Phyllis, 89, Kankakee, March 7Bell, Johnnie Mae, 75, Kankakee, Feb. 27Brady, Myriam, 95, Watseka, March 7Douglas, Lola, 87, Limestone, March 2Guenette, Patricia “Pat,” 82, Kankakee, March 7Kannapel, Pastor Edmund “Ed” II, 73, July 10, 2021Kewitz, Rebecca, 34, Hobart, Ind., Feb. 28Mikkelson, Donald “Don,” 77, Bradley, March 4Neufeld, Richard Sr., 86, Kankakee, March 7Riegel, Reuben, 89, Bonfield, March 6Smith, Billy, 85, Momence, March 5Taylor, Dorothy, 64, Gilman, March 6Tucker, Karen, 77, Watseka, March 7THURSDAY, MARCH 10Jackson, Samuel, 70, Kankakee, March 1 Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituary Publishing Economics Food Daily Journal Newspapers Photo Fee Publication Funeral Home Edition Funeral Director Craftwork Payment Christianity Ethnology Highway Div Zoology List Name Marten Recap Fla. Peotone Manteno Harry Anne Kankakee Printing Print Bradley Bourbonnais Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal