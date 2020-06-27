Daily Journal obituaries

SATURDAY, June 20

Girot, Celestine, 68, Bourbonnais, June 11

Haffner, John, 74, Momence, June 16

Jones, Charles “Chuck,” 67, Fort Atkinson, Wis., June 7

Kreher, Jolene, 67, Bourbonnais, June 13

Mehrer, Robert, 98, Kankakee, June 17

MONDAY, June 22

Atkinson, John S. III, 63, Manteno, June 11

Clevenger, Connie, 55, Kankakee, June 18

Gifford, Frederick Sr., 86, Bourbonnais, June 20

TUESDAY, June 23

Gambrel, Paul, 74, Bradley, May 4

Mitchell, Ollie, 100, Kankakee, June 8

WEDNESDAY, June 24

Arseneau, Ruby, 96, Watseka, June 19

Hassett, Carole, 76, Bradley, June 20

Seabert, James, 69, Martinton, June 12

Slovikoski, Vivian, 91, Kankakee, May 3

THURSDAY, June 25

Barrie, Josephine, 90, Bourbonnais, June 21

Peda, Raymond “Ray,” 40, Kankakee, June 16

Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.