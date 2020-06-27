SATURDAY, June 20
Girot, Celestine, 68, Bourbonnais, June 11
Haffner, John, 74, Momence, June 16
Jones, Charles “Chuck,” 67, Fort Atkinson, Wis., June 7
Kreher, Jolene, 67, Bourbonnais, June 13
Mehrer, Robert, 98, Kankakee, June 17
MONDAY, June 22
Atkinson, John S. III, 63, Manteno, June 11
Clevenger, Connie, 55, Kankakee, June 18
Gifford, Frederick Sr., 86, Bourbonnais, June 20
TUESDAY, June 23
Gambrel, Paul, 74, Bradley, May 4
Mitchell, Ollie, 100, Kankakee, June 8
WEDNESDAY, June 24
Arseneau, Ruby, 96, Watseka, June 19
Hassett, Carole, 76, Bradley, June 20
Seabert, James, 69, Martinton, June 12
Slovikoski, Vivian, 91, Kankakee, May 3
THURSDAY, June 25
Barrie, Josephine, 90, Bourbonnais, June 21
Peda, Raymond “Ray,” 40, Kankakee, June 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!