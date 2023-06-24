Obituary recap: June 24, 2023 Jun 24, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY, JUNE 17Bruens, Helen, 84, Watseka, June 14Drummer, Eugene "Gene," 80, Beaverville, June 14Ducat, Florence, 82, Bourbonnais, June 11Forrest, Dorothy, 88, Glenview, June 14Howland, Esther, 95, Clifton, June 14Kirchner, Denise, 63, Kankakee, June 13Penicook, Ruth Ann, 84, Piper City, June 14Stamper, Mafalda, 96, Kankakee, June 15Vine, Jo'Siah Latrice, newborn, Bourbonnais, June 11West, Nelda, 92, Bradley, June 14TUESDAY, JUNE 20Barr, Burton, 91, Wilton Center, June 18Jones, Raymond "Bill," 91, Kankakee, June 16Zellner, Steven I., 60, Beecher, June 16WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21Cotter, Audrey, 95, Kankakee, June 2Fleming, Max, 95, Bourbonnais, June 18Howell, Joyce, 80, Delta, Mo., June 15Jones, Virginia "Ginny," 73, Manteno, June 11Tensley, Donnell, 64, Pembroke Township, June 14 Here’s a list of the obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituary Publishing Economics Food Daily Journal Newspapers Photo Fee Publication Funeral Home Edition Funeral Director Craftwork Payment Christianity Ethnology Highway Div Zoology List Name Marten Recap Fla. Peotone Manteno Harry Anne Kankakee Printing Print Bradley Bourbonnais Recommended for you Top 3 Manteno High School principal arrested, resigns Bradley man killed in head-on crash in Iroquois County Iroquois County crash claims second life Road Ranger project just the start for Bourbonnais Parkway interchange GIRLS SOCCER: Herscher's future college teammates Kukuck, Moore share Player of the Year