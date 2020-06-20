SATURDAY, June 13
Bundus, Cindy, 67, Kankakee, June 6
Fallon, Daniel, 70, Bourbonnais, June 8
Lagesse, Michael Paul, 71, Murfreesboro, Tenn., June 9
Mitchell, Ollie, 100, Kankakee, June 8
Moroney, Carmen, 67, Fishers, Ind., June 9
Ouellette, Shirley, 89, May 25
Twibell, Andrew Ray, 36, Bourbonnais, June 8
MONDAY, June 15
Rechkemmer, Dennis, 81, Coal City, May 22
Wells, John, 70, Kankakee, June 7
TUESDAY, June 16
Peterson, Allen, 75, Crescent City, June 12
Ross, Dr. Julie, 78, Georgetown, Texas, June 2
WEDNESDAY, June 17
Klonowski, Doris, 96, Bourbonnais, June 14
Morefield, Dewavon “Dave,” 93, Watseka, June 14
Schiel, Bernhardt “Ben,” 69, Bourbonnais, June 8
Tobenski, Geraldine “Gerry,” 91, Irwin, June 12
Yauch-White, Wilma, 85, Bradley, June 13
THURSDAY, June 18
Atkinson, John S. III, 63, Manteno, June 11
Benoit, Gary, 67, Chicago, June 7
Curry, Stanley, 70, Piper City, June 12
DeYoung, Margaret, 83, Momence, June 15
Euell, Hubert, 88, Manteno, June 13
Michels, JoLynn, 38, Kankakee, June 14
Salyers, Thomas, 59, Kankakee, June 16
Thompson, Charles, 79, Phoenix, Ariz., May 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!