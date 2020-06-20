Daily Journal obituaries

SATURDAY, June 13

Bundus, Cindy, 67, Kankakee, June 6

Fallon, Daniel, 70, Bourbonnais, June 8

Lagesse, Michael Paul, 71, Murfreesboro, Tenn., June 9

Mitchell, Ollie, 100, Kankakee, June 8

Moroney, Carmen, 67, Fishers, Ind., June 9

Ouellette, Shirley, 89, May 25

Twibell, Andrew Ray, 36, Bourbonnais, June 8

MONDAY, June 15

Rechkemmer, Dennis, 81, Coal City, May 22

Wells, John, 70, Kankakee, June 7

TUESDAY, June 16

Peterson, Allen, 75, Crescent City, June 12

Ross, Dr. Julie, 78, Georgetown, Texas, June 2

WEDNESDAY, June 17

Klonowski, Doris, 96, Bourbonnais, June 14

Morefield, Dewavon “Dave,” 93, Watseka, June 14

Schiel, Bernhardt “Ben,” 69, Bourbonnais, June 8

Tobenski, Geraldine “Gerry,” 91, Irwin, June 12

Yauch-White, Wilma, 85, Bradley, June 13

THURSDAY, June 18

Atkinson, John S. III, 63, Manteno, June 11

Benoit, Gary, 67, Chicago, June 7

Curry, Stanley, 70, Piper City, June 12

DeYoung, Margaret, 83, Momence, June 15

Euell, Hubert, 88, Manteno, June 13

Michels, JoLynn, 38, Kankakee, June 14

Salyers, Thomas, 59, Kankakee, June 16

Thompson, Charles, 79, Phoenix, Ariz., May 24

Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.

