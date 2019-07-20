SATURDAY, July 13

Frerichs, Gerald, 65, Danforth, July 10

Hartman, Gerald, 79, Bradley, July 11

Lee, Kenneth, 90, Cullom, July 8

Rabideau, Rita, 93, Wilmington, July 10

MONDAY, July 15

Buckner, James, 76, Bradley, July 12

Lund, Nona, 82, Watseka, July 13

TUESDAY, July 16

Ahlemann, Barbara, 87, Bradley, July 13

O’lena, Carol, 64, Jackson, Mo., July 14

Zapf, Robert, 25, Rochester, Minn., June 29

WEDNESDAY, July 17

Barnett, Mindy, 44, Bourbonnais, July 14

Billadeau, Raymond, 59, Kankakee, July 14

Cupples, Dale, 76, Piper City, July 10

Monterosso, Anthony, 65, Bourbonnais, July 10

O’Connor, Patrick, 67, Kankakee, July 14

THURSDAY, July 18

Carraher, Richard, 65, St. Augustine, Fla., July 15

Gonzalez, Emilio, newborn, July 17

Martin, Helen, 89, Kankakee, July 16

Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.

