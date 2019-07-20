SATURDAY, July 13
Frerichs, Gerald, 65, Danforth, July 10
Hartman, Gerald, 79, Bradley, July 11
Lee, Kenneth, 90, Cullom, July 8
Rabideau, Rita, 93, Wilmington, July 10
MONDAY, July 15
Buckner, James, 76, Bradley, July 12
Lund, Nona, 82, Watseka, July 13
TUESDAY, July 16
Ahlemann, Barbara, 87, Bradley, July 13
O’lena, Carol, 64, Jackson, Mo., July 14
Zapf, Robert, 25, Rochester, Minn., June 29
WEDNESDAY, July 17
Barnett, Mindy, 44, Bourbonnais, July 14
Billadeau, Raymond, 59, Kankakee, July 14
Cupples, Dale, 76, Piper City, July 10
Monterosso, Anthony, 65, Bourbonnais, July 10
O’Connor, Patrick, 67, Kankakee, July 14
THURSDAY, July 18
Carraher, Richard, 65, St. Augustine, Fla., July 15
Gonzalez, Emilio, newborn, July 17
Martin, Helen, 89, Kankakee, July 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!