Obituary recap: July 8, 2023 Jul 8, 2023

SATURDAY, JULY 1
Blomer, Ronnie Vernon, 73, St. Anne, June 3
Ferino, Ned, 95, Park Ridge, June 29
Jackson, Anthony, 64, Pembroke Township, June 22
Liesenfelt, Joan "Joanie," 75, Kankakee, June 24
Longtin, Victoria, 63, Bradley, June 26
Tiggelaar, Robert, 95, St. Cloud, Minn., June 24
Thomas, Lori, 60, Arlington, Tenn., June 23
VanGilder, Fred, 71, Bradley, June 23

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
Court, Kristina S., 67, Homer Glen, June 28
Surprenant, Georgia, 84, St. Anne, July 1
Thomas, Howard "Ray" Sr., 80, Buckingham, June 27

Here's a list of the obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week.