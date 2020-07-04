SATURDAY, June 27
Chandler, Rev. Thomas II, 78, Ashkum, Jan. 22
Girard, Lynn, 63, Grant Park, June 23
Hegeler, Paula, 64, Herscher, May 15
Heideman, Daniel, 62, Ashkum, June 14
Scroggins, William “Bill,” 82, Kankakee, June 24
Stone, Virgil “Gene,” 75, Rolla, Mo., June 22
MONDAY, June 29
Autman, George Jr., 52, Pembroke Township, June 20
Dluzak, James Sr., 77, Bourbonnais, June 25
Hartman, Ruth, 78, Hammond, Ind., June 25
Nelson, Ella “Louise,” 105, Momence, June 16
Neville, Pat, 83, Bourbonnais, June 25
Onopiuck, Ludmila, 81, Aurora, June 22
Plese, Dean Sr., 83, Wilmington, June 26
TUESDAY, June 30
Jacobson, Candice, 50, Belle Plaine, Minn., June 27
WEDNESDAY, July 1
Ferrero, Marilyn, 92, Essex, June 29
Lesch, Priscilla, 83, Papineau, April 8
MacDonald, Ione, 89, Naperville, June 28
Martens, Rosalind “Roz,” 65, Bradley, May 13
Ratliff, Ira “June” Jr., 93, Martinton, June 28
Tautkus, Barbara, 70, Kankakee, June 27
THURSDAY, July 2
Cleare, Rev. Samuel, 95, Bourbonnais, June 29
Pfotenhauer, Joretta, 89, Bourbonnais, June 30
Phillips, Catalina, 63, Kankakee, June 23
Skaggs, Kenneth, 79, Bradley, June 25
