Daily Journal obituaries

SATURDAY, June 27

Chandler, Rev. Thomas II, 78, Ashkum, Jan. 22

Girard, Lynn, 63, Grant Park, June 23

Hegeler, Paula, 64, Herscher, May 15

Heideman, Daniel, 62, Ashkum, June 14

Scroggins, William “Bill,” 82, Kankakee, June 24

Stone, Virgil “Gene,” 75, Rolla, Mo., June 22

MONDAY, June 29

Autman, George Jr., 52, Pembroke Township, June 20

Dluzak, James Sr., 77, Bourbonnais, June 25

Hartman, Ruth, 78, Hammond, Ind., June 25

Nelson, Ella “Louise,” 105, Momence, June 16

Neville, Pat, 83, Bourbonnais, June 25

Onopiuck, Ludmila, 81, Aurora, June 22

Plese, Dean Sr., 83, Wilmington, June 26

TUESDAY, June 30

Jacobson, Candice, 50, Belle Plaine, Minn., June 27

WEDNESDAY, July 1

Ferrero, Marilyn, 92, Essex, June 29

Lesch, Priscilla, 83, Papineau, April 8

MacDonald, Ione, 89, Naperville, June 28

Martens, Rosalind “Roz,” 65, Bradley, May 13

Ratliff, Ira “June” Jr., 93, Martinton, June 28

Tautkus, Barbara, 70, Kankakee, June 27

THURSDAY, July 2

Cleare, Rev. Samuel, 95, Bourbonnais, June 29

Pfotenhauer, Joretta, 89, Bourbonnais, June 30

Phillips, Catalina, 63, Kankakee, June 23

Skaggs, Kenneth, 79, Bradley, June 25

Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.

