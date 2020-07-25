SATURDAY, JULY 18
Boudreau, James, 68, Midland City, Ala., July 15
Britt, Marilyn, 90, Kankakee, July 4
Chinski, Bonita, 83, Kankakee, July 14
Hartman, Selma, 84, Bradley, July 13
Knickrehm, Robert, 76, St. Anne, July 15
Kueffer, Geraldean “Geri,” 91, Rochester, Minn., July 10
McCoy, Rodney, 59, Bourbonnais, April 24
McGregor, Geraldine, 91, Bonfield, July 12
Robinson, James “Larry,” 71, Bourbonnais, July 15
Shear, Donna, 73, Kodak, Tenn., July 9
Smith, Roy, 68, Richmond, Ind., July 10
Stephenson, Lester Jr., 73, Horseshoe Bend, Ark., April 6
Wanner, Gail Louise, 84, Manteno, July 12
MONDAY, JULY 20
Boucher, Cynthia, 66, Bourbonnais, July 15
Dygert, Geraldine, 90, Bradley, July 14
Lindemann-Stoner, Dolores, 93, Manteno, July 17
Panozzo, Marion, 74, Chebanse, July 16
Peerbolte, Irene, 93, St. Anne, July 16
Peters, Marsha, 50, South Elgin, July 13
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
Dotson, Weldon “Dewey,” 84, Chebanse, July 17
Emerson, Michael, 62, Beaverville, July 18
Emling, Leo, 91, Gilman, July 18
Essington, Marjorie, 87, Kankakee, July 19
Hollywood, Jordan, 22, Limestone, July 17
Martin, Dorothy, 87, Woodland, July 17
Olson, Jerald, 70, Bourbonnais, July 20
Parks, Onnie, 84, Manteno, July 19
Soliday, Brandon, 28, Manteno, July 14
Vilt, Lawrence, 76, Bonfield, July 17
Zielsdorf, Dr. Lee, 77, formerly of Bourbonnais, July 19
THURSDAY, JULY 23
Baxter, Esther, 96, Clifton, July 19
Johnston, Joseph, 67, Kankakee, July 18
St. Pierre, Gary, 75, Herscher
Regnier, Lydia, 88, Rogersville, Tenn., July 21
