Daily Journal obituaries

SATURDAY, JULY 18

Boudreau, James, 68, Midland City, Ala., July 15

Britt, Marilyn, 90, Kankakee, July 4

Chinski, Bonita, 83, Kankakee, July 14

Hartman, Selma, 84, Bradley, July 13

Knickrehm, Robert, 76, St. Anne, July 15

Kueffer, Geraldean “Geri,” 91, Rochester, Minn., July 10

McCoy, Rodney, 59, Bourbonnais, April 24

McGregor, Geraldine, 91, Bonfield, July 12

Robinson, James “Larry,” 71, Bourbonnais, July 15

Shear, Donna, 73, Kodak, Tenn., July 9

Smith, Roy, 68, Richmond, Ind., July 10

Stephenson, Lester Jr., 73, Horseshoe Bend, Ark., April 6

Wanner, Gail Louise, 84, Manteno, July 12

MONDAY, JULY 20

Boucher, Cynthia, 66, Bourbonnais, July 15

Dygert, Geraldine, 90, Bradley, July 14

Lindemann-Stoner, Dolores, 93, Manteno, July 17

Panozzo, Marion, 74, Chebanse, July 16

Peerbolte, Irene, 93, St. Anne, July 16

Peters, Marsha, 50, South Elgin, July 13

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

Dotson, Weldon “Dewey,” 84, Chebanse, July 17

Emerson, Michael, 62, Beaverville, July 18

Emling, Leo, 91, Gilman, July 18

Essington, Marjorie, 87, Kankakee, July 19

Hollywood, Jordan, 22, Limestone, July 17

Martin, Dorothy, 87, Woodland, July 17

Olson, Jerald, 70, Bourbonnais, July 20

Parks, Onnie, 84, Manteno, July 19

Soliday, Brandon, 28, Manteno, July 14

Vilt, Lawrence, 76, Bonfield, July 17

Zielsdorf, Dr. Lee, 77, formerly of Bourbonnais, July 19

THURSDAY, JULY 23

Baxter, Esther, 96, Clifton, July 19

Johnston, Joseph, 67, Kankakee, July 18

St. Pierre, Gary, 75, Herscher

Regnier, Lydia, 88, Rogersville, Tenn., July 21

Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.