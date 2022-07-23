Daily Journal obituaries

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Bass, Claretta “Rita,” 89, Bourbonnais, July 11

Foster, LaFerne, 90, Chebanse, July 11

Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.