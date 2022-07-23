SATURDAY, JULY 16
Bass, Claretta “Rita,” 89, Bourbonnais, July 11
Foster, LaFerne, 90, Chebanse, July 11
Thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 96F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: July 23, 2022 @ 9:09 am
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 487 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST INDIANA JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON PORTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE, BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE, DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kankakee County through 930 AM CDT... At 901 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Herscher, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Kankakee, Herscher, Limestone, St. Anne, Chebanse, Aroma Park, Essex, Bonfield, Buckingham, Sammons Point, Irwin and Union Hill. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 303 and 310. This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for northeastern Illinois. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Harris, Virginia Mae “Ginny,” 86, Carrollton, July 13
King, Amelia “Amy,” 34, Romeoville, July 8
King, Susan, 68, Grant Park, July 12
Menz, Ruth Ann, 46, Bourbonnais, July 11
Regnier, Virginia L., 87, Kankakee, July 14
Richards, Mary “Cle,” Kankakee, June 25
MONDAY, JULY 18
Ruebensam, Hilda, 93, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 7
TUESDAY, JULY 19
Pena, Francisco “Frank,” 75, Peotone, July 16
Schroeder, Marilyn, 79, Gilman, July 15
WEDNESDAY, JULY 20
Bork, Leslie “JR” Bork Jr., 88, Onarga, July 19
Lustig, Thomas, 71, Bradley, July 16
Nehf, Mary, 74, Kankakee, July 6
Oakes, Anne, 90, Momence, July 15
Ross, John, 84, Bradley, July 18
Smolkovich, Nina, 84, Herscher, July 17
Smith, Cecil “Jay” Jr., 67, Kankakee, July 16
Trombley, Richard “Dick” Jr., 72, Tucson, Ariz., July 11
Wade, John, 40, Kankakee, July 17
THURSDAY, JULY 21
O’Brien, Janice Faye, 74, St. Anne, July 18
Sneed, Virginia, 66, Pembroke Township, July 9
Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.
