Obituary recap: July 22, 2023 Jul 22, 2023

SATURDAY, JULY 15
Carmitchel, Esther, 91, Northbrook, July 12
Denoyer, Yvonne "Penny," 82, Kankakee, July 11
Florio, Carmen, 80, Momence, July 5
Fortsch, Amy, 84, Bourbonnais, June 28
Geiger, Maxine, 102, Watseka, July 13
Hammond, James, 83, Bourbonnais, July 10
Howell, Christine, 74, Coral Springs, Fla., July 10
Miller, Darrel, 80, Edwardsville, July 13
Sinhamahapathra, Dr. Subhendu, "Dr. Sinha," 87, Washington, D.C., July 7
Wells, Michelle, 61, Marietta, Ga., June 23, 2022

MONDAY, JULY 17
Ark, J. Richard, 95, Piper City, July 14
Franks, Kimoni, 16, Kankakee, July 11
Neal, William "Bill," 82, Manteno, July 13
Steiner, Delbert, 86, Clifton, July 13

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
Baron, John L., 88, Sedalia, Mo., June 18
Boudreau, Paula, 90, Bourbonnais, July 13
Fredricks, John, 90, Manteno, July 9
Harms, Gladys "Jean," 82, Ashkum, July 17
Hubert, John, 70, Bourbonnais, July 15
Isaacs, Ruth, 96, Clifton, July 16
Johnson, Richard, 80, St. Marys, Ga., March 21
Tolson, Joseph, 89, Syracuse, Ind., July 17
Williams, Louis Richard, 88, Sandpoint, Idaho, July 12

Here's a list of the obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week.