Daily Journal obituaries

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Arbour, Joseph Jr., 89, Bourbonnais, June 6

Elfering, Wilma, 93, Kankakee, Feb. 26

Halawa, Anthony, 83, Bourbonnais, May 3

Hull, Leland, 69, Momence, June 23

Kipp, Elsie, 93, Manteno, June 21

Palmateer, Kevin, 65, Kankakee, June 23

Schore, Marie, 99, Bourbonnais, June 22

Stone, David, 70, Kankakee, June 21

MONDAY, JUNE 27

Allison, Maxine Badger, 98, Kankakee, June 11

Martin, Donald, 62, Buckley, June 23

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

Gathing, Alma Jean “Jeanne,” 62, Kankakee, April 28

Jackson, Lenora, 94, Bradley, June 24

Pepin, Karlan, 73, Manteno, June 15

Thornton, Chris, 60, Bourbonnais, June 19

Winterroth, Bonnie, 93, Chebanse, June 27

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

Bennett, Quinneas, 52, Kankakee, June 15

Benoit, Mark, 67, Kankakee, June 25

Houser Stuckey, Roberta, 96, Watseka, June 26

Moody Johnson, Mary, 75, Greer, S.C., June 26

Mullikin, David, 69, Kankakee, June 26

Noe, Dewey, 75, Limestone, June 24

Pabon, Sister Bernadette, SSCM, 76, Bourbonnais, June 22

Rademacher, Elizabeth “Betty,” 89, Grant Park, June 27

Solis, Christine “Tina,” 62, St. Anne, June 24

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

Bauer, Roland, 83, Bonfield, June 26

Schleef, Arthur, 85, Watseka, June 27

Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.