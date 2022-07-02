...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility locally down to less than one quarter mile.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Lake IN, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton
Counties. In Illinois, Kankakee, Iroquois, Southern Cook and
Eastern Will Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Gathing, Alma Jean “Jeanne,” 62, Kankakee, April 28
Jackson, Lenora, 94, Bradley, June 24
Pepin, Karlan, 73, Manteno, June 15
Thornton, Chris, 60, Bourbonnais, June 19
Winterroth, Bonnie, 93, Chebanse, June 27
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
Bennett, Quinneas, 52, Kankakee, June 15
Benoit, Mark, 67, Kankakee, June 25
Houser Stuckey, Roberta, 96, Watseka, June 26
Moody Johnson, Mary, 75, Greer, S.C., June 26
Mullikin, David, 69, Kankakee, June 26
Noe, Dewey, 75, Limestone, June 24
Pabon, Sister Bernadette, SSCM, 76, Bourbonnais, June 22
Rademacher, Elizabeth “Betty,” 89, Grant Park, June 27
Solis, Christine “Tina,” 62, St. Anne, June 24
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
Bauer, Roland, 83, Bonfield, June 26
Schleef, Arthur, 85, Watseka, June 27
Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.