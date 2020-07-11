SATURDAY, JULY 4
Fay, Bonnie, 83, Watseka, June 24
George, Clematine, 91, Kankakee, June 30
Graham, Robert, 62, Crestview, Fla., June 25
Marko, Theresa, 74, Mt. Vernon, June 24
Phebus, Mabel, 98, Lowell, Ind., June 30
Rashenskas, David, 74, Aroma Park, June 28
MONDAY, JULY 6
Schmidt, Norman, 96, Woodworth, July 1
TUESDAY, JULY 7
Schultz, Johnny, 74, Bonfield, March 28
WEDNESDAY, JULY 8
Brierly, Deana, 77, Bourbonnais, May 10
Coplea, Sheryl, 71, Bourbonnais, July 2
Curby, Doris, 90, Beaverville, June 30
Denoyer, Raymond Sr., 78, Bradley, July 6
Goodberlet, Gloria, 84, Bradley, April 23
Hart, Geraldine, 99, Bourbonnais, July 3
Mangantulao, Raul, 58, Bourbonnais, April 8
THURSDAY, JULY 9
Murphy-Sims, Margaret, 97, Pembroke Township, July 3
Wells, Carolyn, 69, Kankakee, July 1
Williams, Quanisha, 41, Kankakee, June 25
