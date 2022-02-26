Obituary Recap: Feb. 26, 2022 Feb 26, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SATURDAY, FEB. 19Bettenhausen, Norman, 97, Danforth, Feb. 15Coats, Kelly, 75, Summitville, Ind., Feb. 17Favors, Mary, 86, Lowell, Ind., Feb. 14Franklin, Floyd, 87, Prescott, Ariz., Feb. 11Garrett, Susann, 70, Kankakee, Feb. 17LaMore, Jay, 85, Bourbonnais, Feb. 16Lecour, Peggy, 89, Bourbonnais, Feb. 15Papineau, Donald, 91, Kankakee, Feb. 15Paris, Clarence, 87, Bourbonnais, Feb. 14Williams, Dycenia, 65, Onarga, Feb. 13MONDAY, FEB. 21President’s Day, no newspaper publishedTUESDAY, FEB. 22 Barbieri, Frank, 83, Chebanse, Feb. 17Benjamin, Norman, 75, Wabash, Ind., Feb. 18Hansen, Merritt, 89, Chebanse, Feb. 16Sluis, Celeste, 62, Grant Park, Feb. 19WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23Benoit, Brian, 64, Gibson City, Feb. 19Wiley, Glenn, 93, Lisle, Feb. 19Zavala, Diana, 66, Momence, Feb. 17THURSDAY, FEB. 24Frank, Stephen, 68, Bourbonnais, Feb. 22Holdman, Lloyd, 70, Kankakee, Feb. 21Huff, William “Ed,” 50, Rock Island, Feb. 16Suska, Edward Jr., 87, Onarga, Feb. 19 Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituary Publishing Economics Food Daily Journal Newspapers Photo Fee Publication Funeral Home Edition Funeral Director Craftwork Payment Christianity Ethnology Highway Div Zoology List Name Marten Recap Fla. Peotone Manteno Harry Anne Kankakee Printing Print Bradley Bourbonnais Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal