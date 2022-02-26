Daily Journal obituaries

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

Bettenhausen, Norman, 97, Danforth, Feb. 15

Coats, Kelly, 75, Summitville, Ind., Feb. 17

Favors, Mary, 86, Lowell, Ind., Feb. 14

Franklin, Floyd, 87, Prescott, Ariz., Feb. 11

Garrett, Susann, 70, Kankakee, Feb. 17

LaMore, Jay, 85, Bourbonnais, Feb. 16

Lecour, Peggy, 89, Bourbonnais, Feb. 15

Papineau, Donald, 91, Kankakee, Feb. 15

Paris, Clarence, 87, Bourbonnais, Feb. 14

Williams, Dycenia, 65, Onarga, Feb. 13

MONDAY, FEB. 21

President’s Day, no newspaper published

TUESDAY, FEB. 22

Barbieri, Frank, 83, Chebanse, Feb. 17

Benjamin, Norman, 75, Wabash, Ind., Feb. 18

Hansen, Merritt, 89, Chebanse, Feb. 16

Sluis, Celeste, 62, Grant Park, Feb. 19

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

Benoit, Brian, 64, Gibson City, Feb. 19

Wiley, Glenn, 93, Lisle, Feb. 19

Zavala, Diana, 66, Momence, Feb. 17

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

Frank, Stephen, 68, Bourbonnais, Feb. 22

Holdman, Lloyd, 70, Kankakee, Feb. 21

Huff, William “Ed,” 50, Rock Island, Feb. 16

Suska, Edward Jr., 87, Onarga, Feb. 19

