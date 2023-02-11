Obituary recap: Feb. 11, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY, FEB. 4Anderson, Donald, 78, Bourbonnais, Jan. 28Bell, Frederic, 78, Kankakee, Jan. 29DeYoung, Arliss, 89, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Jan. 21Powell, Edna, 94, Momence, Jan. 30MONDAY, FEB. 6Connor, Patricia, 86, Momence, Feb. 3Rabideau, Richard, 74, Palatine, Jan. 31WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8Bowlin, Michael Miller, 74, Gautier, Miss., Jan. 25Cook-Hill, Denise, 51, Kankakee, Feb. 1Jepsen, James, 88, Herscher, Feb. 5Lanoue, Francis "Bud," 91, Momence, Feb. 4Little, Kelli, 49, Bradley, Feb. 3Lyons, Thomas Richard, 89, St. Charles, Jan. 27McCrary, Stevie, 59, Pembroke Township, Jan. 28Menigoz, Ethel, 83, St. Anne, Feb. 4Pence, Elizabeth "Liz," 73, St. Paul, Minn., Jan. 2Peters, Jaiden, 21, Peotone, Jan. 30Plackett, Evelyn, 94, Paxton, Feb. 4Speed, Jaylynn, 17, Kankakee, Jan. 30Sykes, Winston, 71, Bourbonnais, Jan. 29Timm, Sherry, 77, Bourbonnais, Jan. 31Vogel, Loren, 79, Kankakee, Jan. 24Willis, Joyce, 83, Bradley, Feb. 3 Here’s a list of the obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituary Publishing Economics Food Daily Journal Newspapers Photo Fee Publication Funeral Home Edition Funeral Director Craftwork Payment Christianity Ethnology Highway Div Zoology List Name Marten Recap Fla. Peotone Manteno Harry Anne Kankakee Printing Print Bradley Bourbonnais Recommended for you