Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Rain, heavy at times early. Becoming windy with some snow showers mixing in for the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries are possible. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.