Daily Journal obituaries

SATURDAY, AUG. 1

Benson, Larry, 67, Chebanse, July 28

Brouillette, Charlotte, 75, Bonfield, July 26

Hernandez, Jared, 19, Peoria, Ariz., July 19

LaFond, Richard, 81, St. Anne, July 27

Swan, John, 94, Cape Coral, Fla., July 26

Viglia, Susan, 65, Bourbonnais, July 25

Wilkening, Joyce, 88, Kankakee, July 25

MONDAY, AUG. 3

Martin, Michael Lous, 71, Manteno, July 26

TUESDAY, AUG. 4

Burns, David, 88, Kankakee, July 28

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5

Dahn, Martha, 78, Kankakee, July 22

Janczak, Florian, 98, Kankakee, July 30

Lynch, Robert, 83, Kankakee, Aug. 2

Seggebruch, Melvin, 90, Onarga, July 29

Senesac, Michele, 31, St. George, July 30

Vitous, Leona, 85, Martinton, Aug. 1

Warner, George “Jerry” Jr., 75, Limestone, Aug. 2

Wells-Toledo, Gloria, 91, Kankakee, Aug. 2

THURSDAY, AUG. 6

Glower, Sharae, 29, Kankakee, July 30

Loss, Dixie, 69, Trinity, Fla., July 28

Orr, Jerry, 81, Rosiclare, Aug. 2

Snider, Carmen, 18, Kankakee, July 28

Wallace, Laura, 88, Kankakee, Aug. 3

Wren, Janice, 71, Gilman, July 27

Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.

