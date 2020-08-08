SATURDAY, AUG. 1
Benson, Larry, 67, Chebanse, July 28
Brouillette, Charlotte, 75, Bonfield, July 26
Hernandez, Jared, 19, Peoria, Ariz., July 19
LaFond, Richard, 81, St. Anne, July 27
Swan, John, 94, Cape Coral, Fla., July 26
Viglia, Susan, 65, Bourbonnais, July 25
Wilkening, Joyce, 88, Kankakee, July 25
MONDAY, AUG. 3
Martin, Michael Lous, 71, Manteno, July 26
TUESDAY, AUG. 4
Burns, David, 88, Kankakee, July 28
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5
Dahn, Martha, 78, Kankakee, July 22
Janczak, Florian, 98, Kankakee, July 30
Lynch, Robert, 83, Kankakee, Aug. 2
Seggebruch, Melvin, 90, Onarga, July 29
Senesac, Michele, 31, St. George, July 30
Vitous, Leona, 85, Martinton, Aug. 1
Warner, George “Jerry” Jr., 75, Limestone, Aug. 2
Wells-Toledo, Gloria, 91, Kankakee, Aug. 2
THURSDAY, AUG. 6
Glower, Sharae, 29, Kankakee, July 30
Loss, Dixie, 69, Trinity, Fla., July 28
Orr, Jerry, 81, Rosiclare, Aug. 2
Snider, Carmen, 18, Kankakee, July 28
Wallace, Laura, 88, Kankakee, Aug. 3
Wren, Janice, 71, Gilman, July 27
