SATURDAY, AUG. 13
Cromwell, Daniel, 50, Momence, July 31
Dolmon, David, 71, Gilbert, Ariz., Aug. 10
Ferguson, Terry, 61, Kankakee, Aug. 2
Fortin, Beverly, 86, Bourbonnais, Aug. 10
Hartman, Opal, 90, Momence, Aug. 11
Laue, Richard, 83, Momence, Aug. 9
Malher, Marjorie, 80, Piper City, Aug. 9
Netzel, Marilynn, 93, Kankakee, Aug. 9
Perkinson, Russell, 102, Thawville, Aug. 6
MONDAY, AUG. 15
Crawford, Michael, 67, Manteno, Aug. 11
Farthing, Susan, 70, St. Anne, Aug. 4
Horn, Frank, 91, Omaha, Neb., Aug. 2
TUESDAY, AUG. 16
Anderson, Donald, 64, Ashkum, Aug. 14
Arnold, Lola, 88, Watseka, Aug. 14
Azzarelli, Anne Marie, 95, Tampa, Fla., Aug. 9
Gamblin, Norman, 86, Manteno, Aug. 13
Minton, James, 81, Callawassie Island, S.C., Aug. 3
Stark, Teresa, 92, Pontiac, Aug. 13
Vilt, Patricia, 77, Bonfield, Aug. 12
Westerhoff-Sanders, Nicole Renee, 54, Moore, Okla., Aug. 8
White, James, 86, Bloomington, Minn., Aug. 12
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17
Dermody, Daniel, 70, Manteno, Aug. 14
Dillman, Angie Mae, 79, Manteno, Aug. 14
Jensen, Don, 82, Gardner, Aug. 11
Jones, Roberta “Bobbi,” 36, Bradley, Aug. 15
Nadler, Elaine, 93, Peotone, Aug. 15
Nietfeldt, Arlene, 88, Manteno, Aug. 16
Stevenson, Joshua, 47, Kankakee, Aug. 12
THURSDAY, AUG. 18
Hupp, Melvin, 82, Kankakee, Aug. 16
Natschke, Geraldine “Gerry,” 89, Watseka, Aug. 16
Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.
