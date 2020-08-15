SATURDAY, AUG. 8
Carlson, Frank, 71, Manteno, Aug. 4
Eldridge, Osie, 83, Kankakee, July 29
Felix, Charlean, 69, Kankakee, July 31
Ford, Kenneth, 72, Momence, Aug. 3
Goldsby, Charles, 78, Gilman, Aug. 4
Graves, Kelly Kendall, 57, McKinney, Texas, June 27
Kroesch, Kenneth, 67, Watseka, Aug. 4
Regas, Michael, 62, Manteno, July 29
Vinson, Jerry, 89, Bourbonnais, March 18
Wesolowski, Arlene, 78, Manteno, Aug. 4
MONDAY, AUG. 10
Ward, Margaret, 56, Abilene, Texas, July 25
TUESDAY, AUG. 11
Langlois, Bobby, 64, Okeechobee, Fla., July 31
Tutoky, Rita, 99, Bradley, July 18
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12
Carley, Mary, 92, Watseka, Aug. 8
Gilbert, Donald Jr., 60, Momence, Aug. 8
Jackson, Gerald, 85, Kankakee, Aug. 8
Larrigan, Thomas, 73, Kankakee, Aug. 8
Taylor, Michael, 68, Chebanse, Aug. 7
Tousignant, Timothy, 59, Bourbonnais, March 17
Wall, Joyce, 87, West Peoria, April 17
THURSDAY, AUG. 13
DeLahr, Brian, 61, Watseka, Aug. 10
Gooding, Genevra, 101, Watseka, Aug. 8
Lynch, Dominic Jr., 91, Watseka, May 10
Ulrich Riddle, Shirley, 88, Van Buren, Ark., Aug. 10
