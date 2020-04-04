Daily Journal obituaries

SATURDAY, March 28

Barber, Elinor, 76, Kankakee, March 25

Ciaccio, Rose Mary, 91, Kankakee, March 23

Dennis, Ruth, 96, Momence and Bourbonnais, March 26

Martini, Kathryn, 85, Kankakee, March 25

Nigg, Janet, 62, Manteno, March 24

Rawlings, Deborah, 68, Bourbonnais, March 23

Reneau, Marie, 95, Manteno, March 21

Sparrow, Fred, 91, St. Anne, March 27

Vogel, Lucille, 93, Cissna Park, March 25

MONDAY, March 30

Horn, Ormond and Martha, he was 80, she was 88; of Sullivan, he passed March 12, she passed March 24

Martin, Richard, 87, Watseka, March 19

Nutting, Mary, 94, Bourbonnais, March 27

Strachan, Ruby, 86, Buckingham, March 26

TUESDAY, March 31

Mitchell, Katherine, 95, Braidwood, March 28

Riley, Sherryl, 79, Watseka, March 28

Tucker, Philip, 83, Bradley, March 27

Ward, James Jr., 73, Kankakee, March 20

WEDNESDAY, April 1

Brunner, Albert, 89, Essex, March 24

Moniak, Judith, 68, Manteno, March 28

THURSDAY, April 2

Schultz, Johnny, 74, Bonfield, March 28

Thomas, Leon, 83, Ridgeville, March 27

Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.

