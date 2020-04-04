SATURDAY, March 28
Barber, Elinor, 76, Kankakee, March 25
Ciaccio, Rose Mary, 91, Kankakee, March 23
Dennis, Ruth, 96, Momence and Bourbonnais, March 26
Martini, Kathryn, 85, Kankakee, March 25
Nigg, Janet, 62, Manteno, March 24
Rawlings, Deborah, 68, Bourbonnais, March 23
Reneau, Marie, 95, Manteno, March 21
Sparrow, Fred, 91, St. Anne, March 27
Vogel, Lucille, 93, Cissna Park, March 25
MONDAY, March 30
Horn, Ormond and Martha, he was 80, she was 88; of Sullivan, he passed March 12, she passed March 24
Martin, Richard, 87, Watseka, March 19
Nutting, Mary, 94, Bourbonnais, March 27
Strachan, Ruby, 86, Buckingham, March 26
TUESDAY, March 31
Mitchell, Katherine, 95, Braidwood, March 28
Riley, Sherryl, 79, Watseka, March 28
Tucker, Philip, 83, Bradley, March 27
Ward, James Jr., 73, Kankakee, March 20
WEDNESDAY, April 1
Brunner, Albert, 89, Essex, March 24
Moniak, Judith, 68, Manteno, March 28
THURSDAY, April 2
Schultz, Johnny, 74, Bonfield, March 28
Thomas, Leon, 83, Ridgeville, March 27
