Daily Journal obituaries

SATURDAY, April 11

Anderson, Rosalie, 83, Chebanse, March 26

Barnes, Patrice, 38, Kankakee, April 3

Boulger, Agnes, 99, Kankakee, April 7

Bourgeois, Michael, 64, Bourbonnais, April 8

Caron, Bernita, 90, Manteno, April 6

Clodi, Mary “Betty,” 78, Kankakee, April 6

Endres, Timothy, 49, Kankakee, April 5

Inglis, John “Jack,” 72, Momence, April 8

Lahners, Jeffrey, 64, Highland, Ind., April 6

Rogers, Ann, 82, Boca Raton, Fla., April 4

MONDAY, April 13

Rennewanz, Betty, 92, Kankakee, April 9

TUESDAY, April 14

Orwig, Darlene, 94, Kankakee, April 4

WEDNESDAY, April 15

Baron, Joan, 89, Janesville, Wis., April 8

Derrico-LeRoy, Janet, 71, Bourbonnais, April 7

Fitzpatrick, Loretta “Lori,” 82, Manteno, April 4

Garrelts, Leslie, 81, Crescent City, April 12

Grabow, Lorelei, 80, Bourbonnais, April 7

Lightfoot, Jeannie, 48, Kankakee, April 1

Lund, Reba, 77, Wilmington, April 12

Magruder, Debra, 63, Manteno, April 10

Ryan, Daniel, 84, Union Hill, April 11

Schmidt, Harvard, 84, Loveland, Colo., April 7

Stephenson, Lester Jr., 73, Horseshoe Bend, Ark., April 6

Story, John Sr., 85, Kankakee, April 9

THURSDAY, April 16

Baker, Diana, 67, Bradley, April 13

Fulford, Landon, 41, Kankakee, April 10

Harwell, Suzanne, 55, Bourbonnais, April 1

Levi, Charles, 87, Pembroke Township, April 12

Lockwood, Lila, 89, Wilmington, April 13

Shreffler, Dorothy, 84, Sequim, Wash., March 23

Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.