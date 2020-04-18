SATURDAY, April 11
Anderson, Rosalie, 83, Chebanse, March 26
Barnes, Patrice, 38, Kankakee, April 3
Boulger, Agnes, 99, Kankakee, April 7
Bourgeois, Michael, 64, Bourbonnais, April 8
Caron, Bernita, 90, Manteno, April 6
Clodi, Mary “Betty,” 78, Kankakee, April 6
Endres, Timothy, 49, Kankakee, April 5
Inglis, John “Jack,” 72, Momence, April 8
Lahners, Jeffrey, 64, Highland, Ind., April 6
Rogers, Ann, 82, Boca Raton, Fla., April 4
MONDAY, April 13
Rennewanz, Betty, 92, Kankakee, April 9
TUESDAY, April 14
Orwig, Darlene, 94, Kankakee, April 4
WEDNESDAY, April 15
Baron, Joan, 89, Janesville, Wis., April 8
Derrico-LeRoy, Janet, 71, Bourbonnais, April 7
Fitzpatrick, Loretta “Lori,” 82, Manteno, April 4
Garrelts, Leslie, 81, Crescent City, April 12
Grabow, Lorelei, 80, Bourbonnais, April 7
Lightfoot, Jeannie, 48, Kankakee, April 1
Lund, Reba, 77, Wilmington, April 12
Magruder, Debra, 63, Manteno, April 10
Ryan, Daniel, 84, Union Hill, April 11
Schmidt, Harvard, 84, Loveland, Colo., April 7
Stephenson, Lester Jr., 73, Horseshoe Bend, Ark., April 6
Story, John Sr., 85, Kankakee, April 9
THURSDAY, April 16
Baker, Diana, 67, Bradley, April 13
Fulford, Landon, 41, Kankakee, April 10
Harwell, Suzanne, 55, Bourbonnais, April 1
Levi, Charles, 87, Pembroke Township, April 12
Lockwood, Lila, 89, Wilmington, April 13
Shreffler, Dorothy, 84, Sequim, Wash., March 23
