SATURDAY, April 4
Avalos, Xavier Ray, 4 months, Watseka, March 31
Curwick, Mary Ann, 78, Manteno, March 31
Holmes, Ethel “Marie,” 84, Buckingham, March 21
Schweppe, Fred, 85, Grant Park, March 30
MONDAY, April 6
Riley, Robert, 65, Donovan, March 30
TUESDAY, April 7
Haynes, Steven, 78, Bourbonnais, April 3
Kirchman, Russell, 79, Bourbonnais, March 25
WEDNESDAY, April 8
Hissong, Walter Thomas, 6 months, Chebanse, April 4
Leydens, Elmer, 92, Gilman, April 4
Rathje, Eleanor, 96, Peotone, April 5
Sykes, Bettye, 83, Kankakee, April 4
Tucker, Billy, 58, Kankakee, April 3
Wells, Ursula, 41, Kankakee, March 27
THURSDAY, April 9
Lockett, Vermell Jr., 77, Sun River Terrace, April 4
Pearson, Timothy, 62, Crystal Lake, April 4
Williams, Mammie, 88, Flint, Mich., April 2
