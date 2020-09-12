Done - Flag - Arthur Schumacher - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag

Done - Flag - Brian Campbell - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag

Done - (Please put at top, left) Charles Howell - free, for the father of a TDJ employee - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Flag - Richard Cannon - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag (no need to put this one at the top, it actually came in after deadline)

Done - Allan Linnabary - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Joyce Sanford - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Flag - Horace Longbrake - $200 obit (second-day run, his was at the top last Saturday, so no need to put it up there again) - with photo - attached - With Flag

Death notices: Just one

Done - Obit Recap

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.