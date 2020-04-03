Done - Flag - Fred Schweppe - $200 obit, second-day run - with photo - attached - With Flag
Done - Mary Ann Curwick - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag
Death notices: Carriger, Guard, Lightfoot
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!