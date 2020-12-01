DANFORTH — Norman L. Yohnka, 82, of Danforth, went to meet our Lord and Savior on Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020) from his home.
He was born March 22, 1938, in Chebanse, a son of William and Selma Kassman Yohnka Sr. Norm married Nancy Yeany in Clifton, on June 9, 2000. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Randy Seibring and Karen Cradle, of Macomb, Bruce (Claudia) Seibring, of Ashkum, and Brad (Peggy) Yohnka, of Monticello; two daughters, Michele Noel and Christopher Beasley, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., and Christina Cordes (and the late Michael Cordes), of Bourbonnais; daughters-in-law, Diane Seibring, of Ashkum, and Cindy Yohnka, of Northridge, Calif.; 26 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one sister, Donna Saathoff, of Bourbonnais; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two sons, Rodney Seibring and Merritt Yohnka; five brothers, William, Edwin, Ogden, Orvin and Richard; and two sisters, Evelyn Berns and Marilyn Yohnka.
Norm was a member of the Clifton Baptist Church and was a union plasterer before becoming self-employed. He enjoyed spending time with his family, visiting with friends, riding horses, dancing and he loved eating chocolate.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Clifton Baptist Church. Private funeral services will be at Clifton Baptist Church, with the Rev. Morris Baker officiating.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice in Bourbonnais.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
