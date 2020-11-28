WATSEKA — Norman “Christy” Mathewson, 94, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) at Watseka Rehab and Health Care in Watseka.
He was born Dec. 5, 1925, in Milford, the son of Frank and Louise (Munsterman) Mathewson.
Norman married Lucy Faye Elliott on Sept. 4, 1946. She preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Betty Trumble; one son, Mike Mathewson; and one daughter-in-law, Cindy Mathewson.
Norman is survived by one daughter, Mary (Bill) Wolfe, of Watseka; two sons, Frank Mathewson, of Florida, and Tim (Sheila) Mathewson, of Watseka; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
