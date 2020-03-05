MOMENCE -- Norman Robert "Bob" Lane, 83, of Momence and formerly of Clinton, passed away at 3:28 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.
Funeral services were Tuesday, March 3, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with the Rev. Darrell Howard officiating. Burial was in Baptist Cemetery, Kenney.
Memorials may be made to the Clinton Community High School Sports or the American Heart Association.
Bob was born Jan. 24, 1937, in Clinton, the son of Norman "Red" and Wilma (Matheny) Lane. He married Jane Ann Reynolds on Nov. 13, 1955, in Clinton.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Ann Lane, of Momence; children, Robert "Tim" (Sharon) Lane, of Momence, and Tobin (Lorinda) Lane, of Tomah, Wis.; four grandchildren, Andrew (Kim) Johnson, of Kansas City, Kan., Kyle (Kirstin) Lane, of Bloomington, Timothy “T.J.” Lane (Joline Pettit), of Momence, Mary (Josh) Peot, of Madison, Wis.; and two great-grandchildren, Trenton Lane and Jemma Lane.
Preceding him in death were his parents: one infant daughter, Susan Merinda Lane; two brothers, Jerry Lane and Dick Lane; and his beloved dog, Sasha.
Bob loved his family, our country and sports. He served our country in the U.S. Air Force and was an Alaska State Policeman.
He was an avid golfer, Cubs fan and received his varsity letter in all four sports in all four years at Clinton Community High School.
