Norman Benjamin

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...
Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County.
Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County.
For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby, Momence,
Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
River rises are being affected by snow melt from a combination of
precipitation and warm temperatures. Changes to the precipitation
forecast or the temperature forecast may cause changes to the river
forecast.
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected by around 11 PM CST this evening.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain, snowmelt, and river ice continues.
* WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, minor lowland flooding begins in areas
immediately adjacent to the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 5.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.4
feet tomorrow morning.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
WABASH, Ind. — Norman Lee Benjamin, 75, of Wabash, Ind., passed away at 11:44 p.m., Friday (Feb. 18, 2022) at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.
He was born Dec. 26, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of LeRoy and Violet (Mook) Benjamin.
Norm was a 1965 graduate of Kankakee High School.
He married Elizabeth Nelda Ann “Betty” Boudreau, in Bourbonnais, on April 26, 1969. She passed away Jan. 28, 2020.
Norm was part owner and president of Bulldog Battery in Wabash, from 1985 until his retirement in 2018.
He was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church in Wabash, the American Wood Turners Association of America and the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed woodworking and building H.O. scale model railroads.
Surviving are two sons, Dennis L. Benjamin and Walter C. Benjamin, both of Wabash.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, David Benjamin.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Inc., 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash, Ind., with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Levi Nkwocha officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash.