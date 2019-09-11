Normalea Stearns, 86, formerly of Momence, passed away while in her sleep, Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) in Snelleville, Ga. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Jan. 29, 1933, in Carbondale.
Normalea was preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Bob Stearns Jr.; and her parents, Charles and Golda Hagler Doty, both formerly of Carbondale.
Surviving are her children, Mike and Denise, of Manteno, Brenda Stearns-Witoski, of Momence, Cynthia O’Connor, of Herscher, Teresa and Don Cumbie, of Snellville, Ga., and Lisa and Alan High/Woodworth, of Woodworth.
Normalea was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she cherished every day. She had a fervent love for God and was a long-time member of the Jehovah’s Witness Organization. Norma enjoyed reading Bible scriptures and being with her family.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, until the 3 p.m. services at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 4349 N State Routes 1 and 17, Momence.
Memorials may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Momence
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Please sign her online guestbook at jensenmemorialchapel.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!