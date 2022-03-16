Norma Voss

MANTENO — Norma J. Voss, 87, of Manteno, passed away Friday (March 11, 2022) at Rush Medical Center in Chicago.
She was born July 10, 1934, in Harvey, the daughter of John and Opal (Willis) Warnaar. Norma married Robert A. Voss on Sept. 8, 1956, at Queen of Apostles Church in Riverdale. He preceded her in death Aug. 22, 2015.
Norma was a Registered Nurse, retiring from UIC Medical Center in Chicago. She had also worked for many years at Ingalls Hospital in Harvey. Norma received her BS from Purdue University, her MS at Governors State University, and graduated from Roseland Community Hospital School of Nursing.
She was an avid golfer.
Norma was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.
Surviving are three sons, Robert J. and Andrea Voss, of St. John, Ind., Joseph and Rebecca Voss, of Woodbridge, Va., and Daniel T. Voss, of Schererville, Ind.; one daughter, Laura E. Castellano, of Bear, Del.; six grandchildren, Sean and Nicole Voss, Michael Voss, Valerie and Stephen Hazzard, Amanda and Steven Groves, Robert Voss, and Jacque and Michael King; and seven great-grandsons, Calvin, Trevor, Cameron, Linus, Hunter, Oliver and Felix.
In addition to her husband, Robert A. Voss, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Manteno.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.