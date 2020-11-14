BOURBONNAIS -- Norma Jean Vaughn, 77, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020) at her home.
She was born Aug. 22, 1943, in Kankakee, the daughter of Bart and Vivian Saindon Azzarelli.
Norma married Robert L. Vaughn on Nov. 21, 1996. He preceded her in death Dec. 12, 2015.
She had worked for years at Kroehler Manufacturing and was union president for years and later supervisor. She worked at Osco Drug and later became a pharmacy technician. For a short time, she worked at Esselte.
Norma was co-owner, president and office manager of Kankakee Spring & Alignment.
She was an FFP Teacher and attended Bible study at St. John Paul II Catholic Church.
Norma enjoyed cooking and was known for making "the best peanut butter fudge ever." She enjoyed watching game shows, football and the Hallmark Channel.
Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Norma’s love for people in general was fueled by her relationship with God. She was very giving and very forgiving.
Surviving are two sons, Dwaine Coffman II, of Frankfort, and Brian Vaughn, of Florida; three daughters, Deborah and Craig Clement, of St. Anne, Lori and Mike Reeves, of Bourbonnais, and Diana Stead, of Rochester, Minn.; three sisters, Sandy and Francis Girard, of Kankakee, Carmella and John Woodaz, of Florida, and Barbara and John Messina, of Florida; two brothers, Bart Jr. and Janice Azzarelli, of Florida, and Bret Azzarelli and Trevor Price, of Florida; 11 grandchildren, Charell and Robert Turner, Curtis Clement, Breanna and Daniel Dougles, Taylor Simpson, Jaston Vaughn, Jacob and Emma Barr, Dwaine Coffman III, Katelynn Frye, Ally Barr, Joseph Sartain and Trevor Wise.
In addition to her second husband, Robert L. Vaughn, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dwaine Coffman; and her parents, Bart and Vivian Azzarelli.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 until the 11 a.m. Mass at St. John Paul II – West Campus in Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Quincy VA Clinic, St. John Paul II Parish, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
