Norma Spilsbury

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — Norma M. (Darby) Spilsbury, 88, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away Nov. 27, 2020, at Northeast Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born Oct. 4, 1932, in Chicago, the daughter of James and Margaret Darby. Norma married Lynn Spilsbury in Peotone. He preceded her in death May 28, 1995.
Norma worked in retail and clerical services and was a homemaker and loving mother of 11 children. The formative years of raising her children were spent in St. George, where the community had a positive influence on the entire Spilsbury Family.
She was also proud of her 24 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren: Her legacy stretching far and wide.
Norma’s Catholic faith and love for singing made for many friends in the choirs that she was so blessed to have been a part of for many years.
One of her favorite hobbies was crocheting. She made numerous items for the local mothers-in-need ministry and gave them away for distribution.
Surviving are seven daughters and four sons, Betty (Bob) Williams, of Denton, Texas, Marie (Sonny) Lowery, of Tualatin, Ore., Al (Sharon) Spilsbury, of Moore, Okla., Nancy Jarvis, of San Antonio, Texas, Mike (Deb) Spilsbury, of Kankakee, Karen Buswell, of Phoenix, Ariz., Barb (Dan) Lower, of Corvallis, Ore., Laura (Rick) Cusick, of Alpharetta, Ga., Paul (Paula) Spilsbury, of Burlington, Wash., Tom Spilsbury, of Hillsboro, Ore., and Kathryn (Lance) Ward, of Hondo, Texas.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, James and Peter Darby; and one infant granddaughter, Cheyenne Ward.
Also surviving are one sister, Barbara Ziebell, of Rudolph, Wis.; and one brother, Patrick Darby, of Crystal Lake.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, a memorial celebration of her life will be scheduled for a date to be determined.
Memorials may be made to your local food bank.
