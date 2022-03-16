norma morgan

BOURBONNAIS — Norma O. Morgan, 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (March 10, 2022) at Morris Hospital.
She was born Feb. 27, 1934, in Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, the daughter of Addison and Ella Aikenhead Weis.
Norma married Earl Morgan on March 27, 1971, in Alberta, Canada. He preceded her in death May 27, 2020.
She was a nurse and a career missionary. Norma enjoyed sewing and was very involved in the Dare to Care Ministry at the Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Norma was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee.
Surviving are three daughters, JoAnn Lynn and Kevin Alsvig, of Seneca, Janelle Leanne and Jay Comfort, of Byron, Mich., and Brenda Joy and Frank Thomas, of Johnstown, Pa.; four sisters, Bea and Bill Mearns, of Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, Phyllis and Elgar Newsham, of Innisfail, Alberta, Canada, Doreen Broad, of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and Dorothy Goings, of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; two brothers, Ivan and Emma Weis, of White Rock, British Columbia, Canada; six grandchildren, Heather (Joe), Wendy, Tyler, Brittany, Jacob and Ashley; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Marjorie Weis, Erma and Larry Frederick; and two brothers-in-law, Dave Broad and Don Goings.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 19, until the noon funeral service at First Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Private family inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
“Knowing that I was obedient to His call, and fulfilled that to the best of my ability. Knowing that our girls did not resent their experience in a foreign land and foreign culture and that they have made their commitment to the Lord, serving Him and raising our grandchildren the same,” she had said.