MANTENO — Norma Jean Smith, 89, of Manteno, passed away Friday (April 17, 2020) at Miller Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.
She was born July 4, 1930, in Manteno, the daughter of William and Stella Statler.
Norma married Wayne Ervin Smith in Manteno, on June 2, 1947. He preceded her in death Jan. 5, 2006.
Surviving are two sons, Wayne W. (Karen) and Raymond R (Nyla) Smith; one sister, Sandy (Lyle) Dagan; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters, Evelyn (Jerome) Knicklebine and Barbara (Glenn) Burger; and two brothers, William (Amollie) Statler and Clifford Statler (Inez Clay).
Norma was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Manteno, where she loved singing in the church choir. She had a wonderful voice and was requested many times as a soloist at weddings and funerals. She was a faithful volunteer at the church, teaching Sunday school, Vacation Bible School and working in the kitchen as a cook and server.
Wayne and Norma owned and ran Murmuring Pines Resort in Chetek, Wis., for 20 years making countless friends who returned year after year for great fishing, friendship and fun.
She loved laying games, crocheting, fishing and all kinds of puzzles.
There will be no visitation and burial will be private.
She will rejoin her husband of 57 years in Abraham Lincoln Cemetery, Elwood.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
Please sign her online guestbook at brownfuneralhomemanteno.com.
