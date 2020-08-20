KANKAKEE — Norma Mae (Banister) Fuller, 87, went home to heaven on Friday (Aug. 14, 2020), a few days after her 87th birthday.
Born Aug. 11, 1933, Norma lived most of her life in Plainfield. She married Clarence Banister in 1952, bought a house on Main Street, and raised five children with him in a happy home. Her life was busy with all the activities of a big family, and she provided a welcoming home for friends and family to gather.
Norma was an accomplished artist who managed to fill any spare time with paintings, drawings and many personal artistic touches around the home. She became well-known for her funny and warm illustrated birthday cards sent to family and friends around the country. Those cards are treasures of her art and demonstrated her love for others and her desire to give joy.
She and Clarence were married for 46 years and they enjoyed a happy retirement in Bonita Springs, Fla., until Clarence’s sudden death. While still living in Florida, she married Gerald Fuller and continued a full life until his death in 2015. Norma returned to her home state of Illinois and loved living close to her daughter, Paulette, and some of her relatives and good friends in her remaining years.
Norma was a person of faith from a young age and it defined her outlook on life. She loved the Lord deeply. She was vibrantly healthy for most of her 87 years, but when it was time to go to heaven, she considered it “going home.”
Surviving are her two loving sisters, Muriel and Bill Funai, of Plainfield, and Doris Yarmer, of Plainfield and Lincoln, Maine; and her five devoted children and their spouses, Mary and Steve Beaudry, of Bend, Ore., Larry and Kathy Banister, of Castle Rock, Colo., Steve and Sheri Banister, of Damascus, Ore., Brett and Laurie Banister, of Castle Rock, Colo., and Paulette and Dan Jarvis, of Clifton.
Norma was the matriarch of a large family which included 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and even though separated by distances, she maintained a warm relationship with all and was delighted to watch them grow up.
A small outdoor memorial may be at a later date. Those who would like to attend are encouraged to reach out to the family.
The family said, “A wonderful way to acknowledge Norma’s life is to love and value the people in your life, as she did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!