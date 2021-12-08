KANKAKEE — Norma R. Dummer, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 30, 2021, at her home.
She was born June 13, 1937, in Jonesboro, the daughter of Charles and Lena (Smith) Cox. In 1958, Norma married Francis Dummer at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death in 1971.
Norma was a caretaker and worked in home health care for 25 years, working at Heritage House and Shapiro Developmental Center.
She was a member of the Kankakee Senior Citizens. Norma enjoyed cake decorating, bird watching, especially hummingbirds, and gardening sunflowers. She enjoyed meeting new people and was very social. She liked to play Bingo and go to farmer’s markets.
Norma was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are three sons and one daughter-in-law, Michael Dummer, Jeff and Kathy Dummer, and David Dummer, all of Kankakee; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Charlotte “Shirley” Graham, of Jonesboro; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Lou Lingle; and one brother, Charles Cox.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
