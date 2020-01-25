Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.