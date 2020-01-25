WARSAW, IND. — Norma Denault, 84, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Indiana.
She was born Aug. 30, 1935, the daughter of Edward and Myrtle Brinkman; and she has one sister, Carol Churilla.
Norma graduated from Herscher High School in 1953.
She married Raymond Denault on Sept. 17, 1955. They shared 58 years of marriage together. He preceded her in death Sept. 1, 2013.
They were blessed with twin daughters, Cheryl and Caryl, and another daughter, Jolynn, four years later.
Norma did not know a stranger. She was known for the wonderful meals she prepared, her hospitality, her work in the church kitchen, and her love of following Southern gospel music. Her home was always full of family and friends. Norma remained active in her church until her health did not allow her to do so anymore. In spite of a long battle with Alzheimer’s, Norma maintained her beautiful smile, sweet spirit and ability to laugh.
In addition to her husband, Raymond Denault, she was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Myrtle Brinkman; and her in-laws Alfred and Rosalie Denault.
Norma will be lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Cheryl (Ron) DeLude, of Charleston, Caryl (Jim) Brooke, of Warsaw, Ind., and Jolynn (Gary) Swearingen, of Gifford; one granddaughter, Leigh (Troy) Donna, of Charleston; four grandsons, Jason (Rachel) Grace and Justin (Erin) Grace, of Custer Park, Neal (Tamara) DeLude, of Charleston, and Evan DeLude, of Springfield; four precious great-grandchildren and her fifth great-grandson is due in April; and one sister, Carol Churilla (Bill Hengl), of Bradley.
Norma also cherished her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, some who passed before her, Emile and Betty Denault, Jerome and Carolyn (Kitch) Denault, Vern and Darliene Denault, Maynard and Barb Denault, Don and Bernie Denault, Dick and Dolores Fitch, Floyd and Geraldine Tobenski, and Willard Denault; the Hess family cousins; numerous nieces and nephews; and a multitude of other family and friends who filled her life to the fullest.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, until the 10 a.m. celebration of life service, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Danny Overholt, of Knoxville, Tenn., will officiate. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
