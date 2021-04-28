Norma Clark

CRESCENT CITY — Norma Faye Clark, 91, of Crescent City, passed away Monday (April 26, 2021) at her home.
She was born Nov. 10, 1929, in Watseka, the daughter of Arthur J. and Cora Mae (Aber) Harwood. Norma married Russell A. Clark Jr. on April 1, 1948, in Crescent City. He preceded her in death Feb. 16, 1994. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one infant brother.
Surviving are four daughters, Theresa Fowler, of Watseka, Melody (Raul) Andrade, of Crescent City, Charlotte (Scott) Strawser, of Hoopeston, and Rosalind Clark, of Rantoul; one son, Frederick (Penny) Clark, of Kentland, Ind.; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Clark was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Crescent City, American Legion Auxiliary, and was a life member of Iroquois County Historical and Genealogical Society.
She was a graduate of Crescent City High School in 1947 and was employed at Electronic Components and Watseka Rehab and Healthcare Center for 38 years.
Norma was a former leader of Crescent City Arrowcrest 4-H Club, and was also a former Cub Scout den leader and Girl Scout leader.
She enjoyed genealogy of the Harwood and Stewart families.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, until the noon memorial service at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Crescent City, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Crescent City.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
