MANTENO — Norma Bilyard, 92, of Manteno, passed away Friday (Oct. 9, 2020) at her home, with her family by her side.
She was born March 12, 1928, the daughter of Wilbur and Margaret Wilcox. On July 7, 1945, she married Howard Bilyard.
Surviving are her daughter, Peggy Skoff, of Custer Park; son-in-law, Wayne Arseneau, of Beaverville; grandchildren, Kurt (Brynn) Arseneau, Robert (Roxanne) Larkins and Rhonda (John) Smith; a stepgranddaughter, Michelle (John) Mullikin; great-grandchildren, Amaya Arseneau, Layla Arseneau, Brayle Arseneau, Krista Arseneau, Korey Arseneau, Zach (Brittney) Miller, Cody (Brittany) Larkins, Chase Larkins, Connor Larkins, Hannah Smith and Logan Smith; stepgreat-grandchild, Jacob Knight; great-great-grandchildren, Zaelynn Miller and Brody Miller; stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Ava Knight, Jacob Knight, Carter Knight and Rilee Knight; and a special friend, Donna Peters, who Norma thought of as a daughter.
Preceding her in death were her husband; her daughter, Janet Arseneau; her great-granddaughter, Everly Arseneau; and a son-in-law, Arthur Skoff.
Norma enjoyed being a farmer’s wife and loved the farm life. She retired from F.W. Woolworths. Norma enjoyed the different bowling leagues she was on, where she met many nice ladies. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family, playing cards and dice, putting puzzles together, and camping in her earlier years,
She was the best mom anyone could ask for, her family said. Her grandchildren all loved her dearly. Norma was a great loving person. She will be greatly missed by her family. “We love you mom and grandma.”
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno. Funeral service will be for family only. Burial will be in Bloom Grove Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone is asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
