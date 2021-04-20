noreen saathoff

Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.