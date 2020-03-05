MANTENO -- Nonita M. Sikma, 86, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (March 4, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born July 21, 1933, in Momence, the daughter of Bernie James and Betty Mae Bunney West.
Nonita married Harold Sikma on Feb. 26, 1954, in Momence. He preceded her in death April 27, 2014.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda (Richard) Walton, of Carol Stream; one son and daughter-in-law, Steven (Jodi) Sikma, of Hamilton, Mich.; one brother-in-law, Bernie Wood, of Florida; one sister-in-law, Shirley Sikma, of Wisconsin; eight grandchildren, Jeremy (Alexis) Walton, Shelly (Brian) Collins, Dan (Leanne) Walton, Peter Walton (Craig Hernandez), Katie (Clayton) Charles, Megan (Landon) Reutter, Tessa (Connor) Hagen and Joe (Kristi) Sikma; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two sons, Bill Sikma and Ron Sikma; four brothers, Milton West, James West, Roger West and Don West; and one sister, Donna Wood.
Nonita was a member of the First Reformed Church of Wichert, St. Anne.
She loved gardening and crafts and enjoyed being a farmer’s wife.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the First Reformed Church of Wichert, St. Anne. The Rev. Randall Knoll will officiate. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, St. Anne.
Memorials may be made to the First Reformed Church of Wichert, St. Anne.
