Nona “Nonie” Lee (Nordmeyer) Lund, 82, of Watseka, entered her eternal home with our Lord on Saturday (July 13, 2019).
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, until the noon funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Nonie was born Dec. 3, 1936, in Kankakee, the daughter of Clarence and Minnie (Treptow) Nordmeyer, of Chebanse. She married Charles Brough in July of 1955, in Chebanse. They had two children, Lori (Eric “Rick”) Shule, of Ashkum, and Lon (Sharon) Brough, of Clifton, who survive. In 1974, she married Carl Fortino, who preceded her in death in 1981. She married Richard Lund in 1984, and he preceded her in death in 1998.
In addition to her children, also surviving are six grandchildren, Aimee (Greg) Chandler, of Onarga, Aaron (Erica) Shule and Adam (Kendra) Shule, all of Ashkum, Allie Cailteux, of Atlanta, Ga., Whitney (Joseph) Kieca, of Batavia, and Austin (Jessica) Brough, of Mahomet; great-grandchildren, Addyson, Aubrey and Nathan Chandler, all of Onarga; Landon, Brady, Carter, Myles, Declan, Aiden and Kane Shule, all of Ashkum, and another great-grandchild due in December.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Eugene “Scooter” Nordmeyer.
Nonie was a lifelong member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Chebanse. She was a beloved waitress at Redwood Inn, Kankakee, for more than 25 years and arranged flowers at the Flower Shak, Watseka, for nearly 20 years. Nonie loved garage sales and auctions. She loved traveling and especially enjoyed a week every summer in Chetek, Wis., with family.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, Hospice of Kankakee Valley, the Ashkum Lions Club or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
