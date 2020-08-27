HINSDALE — Noah John Grimes, 17, of Hinsdale, passed away Aug. 19, 2020, in Piedmont, Calif.
He was born June 9, 2003, in Lake Forest, the son of Steven and Sally (Johns) Grimes.
Noah was a high school student at Piedmont High School in Piedmont, Calif.
He was a beautiful, brilliant young man, full of charisma and a smile that lit up the world. Noah was an athlete, as well as a gifted writer. He was an old soul, loved classic rock music, and was a friend to many. His most remarkable quality was his compassion for his family, friends and the world around him. He will be so deeply missed, his family said.
Noah attended Christ Church of Oak Brook.
Surviving are his parents, Steven and Sally Grimes, of Hinsdale; one sister, Isabel Grimes, a student at the University of Michigan; aunts and uncles, Susan and Jon Ricker, of Evansville, Ind., Mike and Jenn Grimes, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Jennifer White, of Michigan City, Ind.; and cousins, Tristan Ricker, Trevor Ricker, Trisha White and Angela White.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Mr. T.K. and Annie Johns and Dr. James and Joan Grimes.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Sullivan Funeral Home at 60 South Grant St., Hinsdale, IL 60521. An additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the 11 a.m. funeral service Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home 295 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, Illinois 60914. Rev. Todd Peeler will officiate the service for family and friends. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum in Bourbonnais. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation (bbrfoundation.org).
