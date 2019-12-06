Nicholas Paul Reno, 90, passed away Nov. 14, 2019, in Crestview, Fla.
He was born Jan. 14, 1929, in Chicago Heights. Nicholas was a longtime resident of Bourbonnais, and more recently Crestview, Fla., since 1994.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Nicholas and Carmella Reno; brothers, Sam Reno and Frank Reno; and sister, Catherine (Kay) Cantway.
Surviving are two sisters, Rose Martello (Arthur), and Carmella Iannucci (Thomas); the mother of his children, Barbara Reno; five children, Brian Reno, Ariste Reno, John Reno, Carla Schimmelpfennig and Andrea Reno; and 10 grandchildren, Isabella, Emma and Charlie Reno, Carmen, Cristin and Candice Reno, Daley, Bennet, Carson Schimmelpfennig, and Davis Domagalski; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Nick graduated from Bloom Township High School in 1946.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 and received an honorable discharge in 1953. His most significant duty assignment was Hq Co 417th Engineer Aviation Brigade. Nicholas was awarded the United Nations Service Medal and Korean Service Medal W/1 BCS.
Nick later attended Indiana University, graduating with a B.S. in Business in 1957.
He worked at Standard Oil Company, Ford, Mobile Chemical, and later had his own private hearing aid dispensing practice with offices in Olympia Fields and Kankakee.
An interment service will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood. For those wishing to attend, please arrive by noon.
