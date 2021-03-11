KANKAKEE — Nena Tucker Yarborough, 60, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (March 7, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Sept. 9, 1960, in Kankakee, the daughter of L.A. Tucker and Curlie Tucker.
Nena attended Kankakee School District 111, and graduated from Eastridge High School.
She was employed as a laborer.
Nena attended Second Baptist Church in Kankakee.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Her hobbies included cooking, watching TV, and listening to some of her favorite R&B, Old School, and music by Mary J. Blige. Nena also loved a good party. Nena was known to her family and friends as a hard worker.
Surviving are daughters, Shainia Wells and Shaitia Wells; sons, Maurice Tucker and Wayne Wells; sisters, Ella Richardson and Pernola Tucker; and brother, Carl Tucker. She also leaves to cherish her memory, 10 beautiful grandchildren, Maurice Tucker, Daeshawn McLemore, Maurice Tucker Jr., Amyriana Williams, Mirecle Tucker, Marquan Tucker, Amir Williams, DaJuan Davis Jr., DaMyren Davis and DeMario Davis.
Preceding her in death were her parents, L.A. Tucker and Curlie Tucker; maternal and paternal grandparents; and three brothers, Eddie, Billy and Leon Tucker.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, March 15, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
All CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are REQUIRED and Social Distancing will be practiced.
