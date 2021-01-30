Nellie Trobaugh

BOURBONNAIS — Nellie L. Trobaugh, 90, of Bourbonnais and formerly of Momence, passed away Friday (Jan. 29, 2021) at her home.
She was born Feb. 4, 1930, in Princeton, Ind., the daughter of Henry Edward and Nellie Mauzy Purcell. Nellie married Robert “Bob” Trobaugh on July 30, 1949, in Momence. He survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Elizabeth Bartholomew, of Plainfield, and Madonna Dionne, of Crest Hill; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert Edward (Charlotte) Trobaugh, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Fred Purcell and Jim Westfall; and one son-in-law, Brian Bartholomew.
For many years, she had been the librarian at Edward Chipman Public Library in Momence.
Nellie was one of the oldest living members of the First United Methodist Church in Momence. She helped with the Girls Scout and Boy Scouts and served the community as a Sunday school teacher.
She was an avid golfer and loved reading.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 at the First United Methodist Church in Momence, with the Rev. Amy Smith officiating.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, 82 Main St NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.
