KANKAKEE — Nellie Cook-Bisaillon, 73, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020) at Aperion Care in Bradley.
Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Bradley Wesley United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dalene Kuebler officiating. Dinner will follow. Burial will be at a later date in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Nellie was born Sept. 18, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Charles and Helen (Sickler) Anderson.
She was the store manager of Fannie May in Meadowview and had been a cashier at Carson’s.
Nellie married Larry Cook on April 9, 1966, at the First Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are her son, Charles Cook, of Fiskdale, Mass.; daughters, Christina Cook, of Spartansburg, S.C., Catherine and Paul Bayne, of Bourbonnais, Candace and Jacob Frantz, of Herscher, and Cassandra and Michael Lundberg, of Bonfield; 13 grandchildren, Zachary Cook and Lorie Cox, of Spartanburg, S.C., Tyler and Rosetta Frantz, of Herscher, Ryan Frantz, of Jolon, Calif., Molly Frantz, of Hopkins Park, Spencer Cook, of Fiskdale, Mass., Sophia Cook, of Fiskdale, Mass., Neleh Bayne, of Bourbonnais, Andrew Lundberg, of Bonfield, Connor Lundberg, of Bonfield, Charlize Bayne, of Bourbonnais, Cadenxe Bayne, of Bourbonnais, and Brianna Lundberg, of Bonfield; and two great-grandchildren, Jace Cook, of Spartanburg, S.C., and Penelope Frantz, of Herscher. Also surviving is her ex-husband, William Bisaillon, of Goshen, Ohio.
In addition to her husband, Larry Cook, she was preceded in death by her father, Charles Anderson; mother, Helen Anderson; and sister, Lois Anderson.
