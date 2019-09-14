Neill Hunter Payne, 87, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) at his home.
He was born Sept. 5, 1932, in New York, N.Y. He was adopted by Christy Payne Jr. and Katherine Wilhite-Payne. Neill later moved to Pittsburg, Pa., with his parents. He graduated from Shadyside High Academy in 1950.
Neill served his country in the Peace Corps and in the U.S. Army as a radio and voice operator and Morse code specialist in Korea in 1955. He was honorably discharged in 1957.
Neill was an accomplished pianist and musician. He attended Mannes College of Music in New York, as well as Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio. Neill’s love and talent for music allowed him the opportunity to work as a musician at Shakely Opera House and to teach music at Booker High School in Sarasota, Fla.
Neill spoke several languages including Chinese, French, Japanese and Spanish. He traveled abroad to teach English as a second language in the Philippines and in Tokyo.
As a little boy, Neill attended an Angleton church with his family. He later joined the church of the Seventh Day Adventists.
In 2002, Neill met and married Vicentia Henry while residing in Texarkana, Ark.
He enjoyed playing piano and singing with his wife in church.
Mr. & Mrs. Payne relocated to Kankakee in 2011 and have happily resided there until the time of his transition.
Neill was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Wilhite-Payne; his father, Christy Payne Jr.; and one sister, Anne Payne Soffel.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Vicentia Henry-Payne, who lovingly cared for him until the time of his transition.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Pastor Steven A. Welch will officiate the service.
Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Please sign his guestbook at www.clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!